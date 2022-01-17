Nick Young: Y’all talking about Russell Westbrook like he’s Tony Snell

Nick Young: That’s why they losing because ppl show hate more them love this man Russ is a first ballot Hall of Famer and y’all been talking about him like he tony snell lol no disrespect

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, a special bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast for a Sunday! We broke down a bad loss to Denver, Russell Westbrook saying the Lakers don’t play hard enough, whether the team has lost faith in itself, and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bon… – 9:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic, sitting on a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assists triple-double, is now tied with Russell Westbrook for the NBA lead in triple-doubles (9). – 9:41 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Russell Westbrook fired back a stern response to Magic Johnson’s criticism.

#NBA #Lakers #LakeShow

sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 3:43 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast! We got into an ugly loss to Denver, Russell Westbrook calling out the Lakers for not playing hard and whether the team is losing belief. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bon… – 12:21 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! We discuss a defenseless loss to the Nuggets, plus Russell Westbrook calling out the Lakers for not playing hard enough on a regular basis… which he’s right about. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtube.com/watch?v=K6k_1Q… – 2:05 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in 20:18 tonight. It’s the 4th fastest triple-double in NBA history.

Jokic now has the 1st and 4th fastest triple-doubles ever.

1. Jokic (2018): 14:33

2. Tucker (1955): ~17:00

3. Westbrook (2014): 20:17

4. Jokic: (2022): 20:18 – 1:23 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Wait did Ray Westbrook show up in Spaces again? – 1:06 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook says he has no reaction to Magic Johnson’s tweet criticizes the Lakers’ effort. Said Magic is “entitled to his opinion” and that he’s not around the team on a daily basis to see what’s really going on. – 11:57 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook: “Sometimes we got to make a decision to play hard.” Says “teams are just playing harder than us. Simple as that.” – 11:52 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook: “Sometimes we got to make a decision to play hard.” – 11:50 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

After turning the ball over at least once in 407 straight games, Russell Westbrook has now committed zero turnovers in three of his past five.

Tonight was his best shooting game of the three.

7-of-19 in the first.

2-of-12 in the second.

7-of-15 in the third. – 11:12 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Jokic misses a 3. Westbrook gets the reb and takes a first side 3 soon as he crosses half court. Barely touches front rim.🤦🏾‍♂️ They trail by 20 for a reason #LakersNuggets – 10:32 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

It gives me life watching Westbrook bounce off Aaron Gordon – twice – and then seeing AG give him the IDGAF face when Westbrook starts barking. – 10:30 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook, no doubt, sharing their favorite Denver sushi joints. – 10:27 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Aaron Gordon legitimately did not say a word to Russell Westbrook. Just stared him down.

So cold. – 10:27 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Westbrook’s strategy of trying to get the entire Nuggets team ejected may reek of desperation, but it’s honestly the Lakers’ best play tonight. AK – 10:27 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola has the triple-double with 14/10/10 in 21 minutes of work.

It’s his 8th of the season, trailing only Russell Westbrook with 9. – 10:20 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Denver game ops folks taking a cue from their Sacramento counterparts, playing “Ice, Ice Baby” when Russell Westbrook misses his first shot. – 9:15 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Aaron Gordon’s on Westbrook, Jeff Green on LeBron to start the game. Lakers start with Dwight Howard guarding Nikola Jokic. – 9:14 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

A family that lost their house in the fire in Boulder County had a young boy taking the first shot tonight at the Nuggets game. Russell Westbrook was down near him, showed him how to hold his follow thru, and then dunked his miss and high-fived him.

Bigger than basketball 🥺 – 9:13 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The Nuggets had a kid who was impacted by the fires in Colorado shoot the first shot. Despite encouragment from Dwight Howard, he missed, but Russell Westbrook come up clutch with the putback for him. Cool moment. – 9:11 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Russell Westbrook scored the putback layup for the little Nuggets fan who missed the initial shot then gave him a double high five.

That was pretty sweet. An olive branch if you will. – 9:10 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Pretty natural matchups for the Nuggets defensively:

AG on Westbrook

Monte on Bradley

Barton on Monk

Jeff Green on LeBron

Jokić on Dwight – 8:36 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Dwight Howard will start at center tonight, Lakers say. Monk, Bradley, Westbrook and James fill out the starting five. – 8:30 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers starters at Denver:

Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, LeBron and Howard at the 5. – 8:30 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

ICYMI, the much-maligned Russell Westbrook talks to @TheAthletic about his struggles, sacrifice, his bigger-than-basketball perspective on it all and why – even if the Lakers might have some regrets – he does not

theathletic.com/3070338/2022/0… – 6:02 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

MVP vs MVP tonight.

Please note: Top 3 scorers behind James/Jokic on respective teams.

Lakers:

Davis (23 ppg)

Westbrook (19 ppg)

Anthony (13 ppg)

(27 combined All-Star Games)

Nuggets:

Barton (15 ppg)

Gordon (14 ppg)

Morris (13 ppg)

(0 combined All-Star Games) – 12:15 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: NBA bars Kings from repeating ‘Cold as Ice’ bit used on Russell Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/14/rep… – 3:25 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

How celebrity designer Rich Fresh’s Henry Masks became so popular — especially with NBA players, from LeBron James to Devin Booker to Russell Westbrook.

New for @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3068182/2022/0… – 12:52 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Russell Westbrook: No regrets about Laker trade sportando.basketball/en/russell-wes… – 11:32 AM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

New podcast. Blazers options, Lakers strategy with Westbrook going forward & a 7-figure gambling glitch (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) es.pn/3I2Fp7v – 10:44 AM

LeBron James: #LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better! 👑💜💛 -via Twitter @KingJames / January 17, 2022

After the Los Angeles Lakers’ 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the second-biggest defeat of LeBron James’ 19-year career, another franchise great weighed in with his disgust. “We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Magic Johnson tweeted to his 5.1 million followers. “Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.” -via ESPN / January 16, 2022

“I do not have a reaction,” said Westbrook, who scored 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting, an improvement from his recent shooting slump. “Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you cannot respond to it. -via ESPN / January 16, 2022