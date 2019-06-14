Nick Young tweets 'a bench is important' after Warriors lose NBA Finals originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

From Swaggy P to Salty P.

Nick Young took a shot at the Warriors' bench with a tweet after Golden State lost to Toronto in the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

A bench is important — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 14, 2019

The injury-plagued Warriors had a tough time finding scoring from their bench in The Finals when they were taken down by the Raptors in six games. In their 114-110 season-ending loss in Game 6, the Warriors' bench was outscored 37-20 by Toronto's reserves.

Over the six-game series, the Raptors' bench outpaced the Warriors by 18 points, scoring 166 points to Golden State's 148.

Young played in 80 regular-season games for the Warriors last season -- starting eight -- and 20 playoff games when the Warriors won their second straight title. He averaged 7.3 points per game in the regular season and 9.1 in the playoffs.

But the Warriors didn't re-sign Young in the offseason and he wasn't picked up by another team until he caught on with the Nuggets in December. He lasted just four games with Denver, averaging 2.3 points over 9.3 minutes per game.