Nick Young says Warriors head coach Steve Kerr rolls best blunt in NBA

Nick Young's career in the NBA appears to be over, but the former Warriors shooting guard still knows how to keep his name in the headlines.

Young joined 95.7 The Game on Thursday morning and talked about some off the court topics ... including marijuana.

"Probably [Warriors head coach] Steve Kerr," Young said when asked who rolls the best blunt in the NBA.

Kerr first acknowledged to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole in December 2016 that he used weed in the past, seeking relief from his chronic back pain. During the summer of 2015, Kerr underwent two surgeries on his back, the latter procedure in part to alleviate the pain from the first. He took a leave of absence that lasted nearly four months at the start of the 2015-16 season and took various painkillers.

While he's an advocate for medicinal marijuana, turning to weed didn't exactly give him the relief he hoped for.

"I'm not a pot person; it doesn't agree with me," Kerr said to Poole. "I've tried it a few times, and it did not agree with me at all. So I'm not the expert on this stuff. But I do know this: If you're an NFL player, in particular, and you've got a lot of pain, I don't think there is any question that pot is better for your body than Vicodin.

"And yet athletes everywhere are prescribed Vicodin like it's Vitamin C, like it's no big deal."

Whatever he is doing, seems to be working. Kerr, now 53, is in much better health and hasn't missed a game due to his back issues in quite some time.

