Nick Young opens up about why he signed with Warriors last summer

Some wondered what the Warriors were doing when they signed Nick Young last summer.

Would the quirky Young really fit in with the defending champs? Would he be too much of a goofball for a locker room full of All-Stars?

Much to the surprise of most, Young didn't ruin the Warriors' chemistry. He didn't fill the statsheet on a consistent basis, but he made big shots off the bench when the Warriors needed them.

Basking in the glory of being an NBA champion, Young took a break from his non-stop party to talk to Complex Magazine last week.

How did Young end up with the Warriors last summer? According to Young, Lakers head coach Luke Walton called up the Warriors and vouched for the free agent sharpshooter.

On July 8, 2017, Young signed a one-year deal with the Warriors for the mid-level exception. He made just under $5.2 million, a slight paycut from the previous season.

"I just needed to win. I had been on a lot of losing teams. Always rebuilding. I feel I needed to experience [winning] and be around guys who are just really good teammates like Draymond, even though he's crazy," Young told Complex.

As for the 2018-19 season, Young is still a free agent. The Warriors don't have a roster spot to bring him back. According to Young, he was hoping the Rockets might have had a spot for him, but it doesn't appear that is happening.

Why did he want to go to the Rockets?

"[Mike D'Antoni] is one of the best coaches I played with," Young told Complex.

With the season rapidly approaching, does Young see a fit for him in the league?

"I just have to find that exact spot. That's more key than anything for me than just rushing out there. It's my 11th year. But I'm not used to it. I'm used to signing early. My agent's telling me to relax and to be more patient," Young said.