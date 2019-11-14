Nick Wright's latest NFL Power Rankings will make Patriots fans laugh

Remember when all the morning shows were firing hot takes about the New England Patriots after their Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens?

We even highlighted several of them.

Well, the hot takes are still coming, and the latest is from Nick Wright, one of the co-hosts of FOX Sports 1 show "First Things First."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wright unveiled his latest NFL Power Rankings on Wednesday, and Patriots fans shouldn't be too surprised where he slotted the defending Super Bowl champion.

.@getnickwright lists the 8 best teams in the NFL:



1. Packers

2. Saints

3. Ravens

4. Seahawks

5. 49ers

6. Patriots

7. Chiefs

8. Vikings pic.twitter.com/t2PIHo8jYl

















— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 13, 2019

The Patriots at No. 6 is suspect, to say the least.

The New Orleans Saints are ranked No. 2 after losing by 17 points to a 1-7 Atlanta Falcons team on Sunday. Saints quarterback Drew Brees' stats in four games played this season are average at best. The Green Bay Packers are No. 1 despite losing to the underachieving Los Angeles Chargers. The Packers also barely beat the Kansas City Chiefs without star Patrick Mahomes.

Story continues

The San Francisco 49ers are another team ahead of the Patriots even though they have only one win against a team currently in a playoff spot -- the Pittsburgh Steelers, who New England also defeated. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has outperformed 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and New England's defense has performed just as well or better than San Francisco's impressive unit.

The Patriots' lone loss came to the Ravens, who just might be the hottest team in football right now. New England's defense ranks No. 1 in points allowed per game, yards allowed per game and turnovers.

Sure, the Patriots have played a soft schedule, but it's not like they barely escaped with victories against these opponents. Seven of their eight wins were by double-digits, including five wins of 20-plus points.

The Patriots' schedule is about to get much tougher, starting with Sunday's Week 11 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. We'll learn a lot about the defending champs over the next four weeks, but to say they're the sixth-best team in the league at this very moment, whether you're looking at the stats or game film (or both), is just laughable.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Nick Wright's latest NFL Power Rankings will make Patriots fans laugh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston