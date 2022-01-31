Nick Wright takes weird shot at Patriots during rant about Chiefs' loss to Bengals

Nick Wright takes weird shot at Patriots amid rant about Chiefs' loss to Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's a tough day for Nick Wright, one of the co-hosts on FOX Sports 1 show "First Things First".

Wright is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan, so it's no surprise he's taking Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals pretty hard.

That was evident during Monday's episode of the show, during which he lamented the Chiefs' recent playoff failures as part of a segment on this weekend's championship matchups.

Curran: Tom Brady handed Father Time his first loss

But it wouldn't be a Nick Wright rant without some sort of jab at the New England Patriots and/or Tom Brady. Wright still managed to involve the Patriots while discussing how disappointed he was at the Chiefs' latest abysmal playoff performance.

"I'd like to sit up here and say, that as Patrick Mahomes on his journey to being the GOAT and the Chiefs' journey to a dynasty, that one of the few boxes they hadn't checked was blowing a 21-3 lead in the AFC Championship Game like the Patriots and Tom Brady so famously did in even more egregious and mortifying fashion," Wright said.

"I would love for that to be the angle this morning. Unfortunately, because I'm always dripping in objectivity and my commitment to integrity, I must tell you the truth: The truth is that is the worst loss I've ever suffered as a fan of any team in any situation."

Here's the segment:

How is @getnickwright doing after the Chiefs 27-24 OT loss to Bengals in the AFC Championship?



"That was the worst loss that I've suffered as a fan of any team, in any situation. And I don't know that I'll ever get over it. ... How am I doing? Terribly. Will it get better? No." pic.twitter.com/YmAylr5FlL — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 31, 2022

Do we really want to compare the Patriots' blowing a 21-3 lead in the 2006 AFC title game to the Chiefs blowing a 21-3 lead in Sunday's AFC title game?

Story continues

For starters, the Patriots had already won three Super Bowl titles in the five years before that 2006 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Speaking of the Colts, they were a much better team in 2006 than the Bengals are today. They also went on to win the Super Bowl that year. Peyton Manning was Indy's quarterback -- he was pretty good.

Patriots Talk Podcast: EMERGENCY POD: Tom Brady retiring! Or is he??? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Chiefs scored just three points in the second half and overtime Sunday. The Patriots scored 13 points in the second half of their 2006 defeat. Kansas City was at home Sunday, while New England was on the road in a hostile environment in 2006.

The 2006 Patriots also weren't a great team. Many of the team's best players from the 2003 and 2004 back-to-back Super Bowl teams had either moved on, were older and not as productive, or were injured. It was a miracle they even made it to the AFC title game after upsetting the 14-2 and heavily favored San Diego Chargers on the road in the Divisional Round.

So, the situations are clearly not identical, despite how much Chiefs fans like Wright try to make it that way.