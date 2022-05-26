Nick Wright heaps praise on Steph Curry's 'unequivocal' greatness

Nick Wright heaps praise on Steph's 'unequivocal' greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry’s 13th season in the NBA has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride, yet he and the Warriors still find themselves one win away from their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

That’s because of Curry’s elite play and his steady leadership, alongside veterans Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

Fox Sports 1 analyst Nick Wright still isn’t fully sold on this year's Warriors squad but has come around to appreciate Curry's greatness -- ranking the Warriors star as the second-best player of his era, only behind LeBron James.

“This is what I would like to say about Steph Curry, because once upon a time I was called a Steph Curry hater,” Wright said on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon and Ratto” on Wednesday. “I was called a Steph Curry critic. I didn’t like that he and his wife accused the league of being rigged. I didn’t like that he assaulted a fan with his mouse piece. However, with that said, I would like to say it is undeniable that Steph Curry is one win away, and maybe zero wins away, maybe the Dubs don’t even need one more win, to becoming the unequivocal second-best guy of the era."

Wright has become a pseudo-enemy of Dub Nation over the last few years for his controversial and negative takes about Curry and the Warriors, and last week he had to admit that his monologue about the Warriors' Andrew Wiggins trade from 2020 was his most "regrettable take."

Wright also picked the Mavericks to beat the Warriors in five games in these Western Conference finals (which obviously will not happen), and still believes Dallas has a puncher's chance of becoming the first team ever to come back from a three-games-to-nothing deficit.

"I don't think it's crazy to say the Mavs win Game 5,” Wright said. “Then 'ooh boy' the pressure on you guys becomes immense, almost unbearable."

Although Wright acknowledges his previous anti-Warriors takes, his appreciation for Curry clearly has reached another level as of late.

"I got nothing but respect for Steph Curry,” Wright said. “As someone who is rooting for the Mavs and gambles on these games, Steph does still instill a level of fear unlike almost anyone else in the sport. I have to tip my cap to him."

