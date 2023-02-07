Nick Wright compares Chiefs to Patriots' 2000s dynasty in ludicrous take

Nick Wright compares Chiefs to Patriots' 2000s dynasty in bizarre take originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the most annoying storylines in the buildup to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is the debate over whether KC will be a dynasty if it wins the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

And no one is pushing the "Chiefs will be a dynasty" narrative harder than Nick Wright. The "First Things First" co-host on FOX Sports 1, who is a huge Chiefs fan, tried to make the case during last Friday's show that if the Chiefs emerge victorious this weekend, their five-year run from 2018 through the 2022 season will be "on par" with what the New England Patriots achieved in the early 2000s.

No, really -- he actually made that case.

"If you're going to argue that if (the Chiefs) win and they're not a dynasty, then you have to at least open up the door to the Patriots' original era -- was that a dynasty?" Wright asked his co-hosts.

"Is a dynasty simply how many championships you've won, or is it how dominant you were over a period of time? What does matter is, did you have sustained dominance? What I'm saying is if the Patriots of the early 2000s -- not the second version of them when they went to four (Super Bowls) and won three -- yes they won three Super Bowls and went to three Super Bowls; they also the other two years, one year they missed the playoffs (2002) and the year on the back end (2005) they only made (the divisional round). This, to me, if (the Chiefs) win on Sunday, is at least on par with that, and we all agree that's a dynasty."

Where do we even begin with this "take"?

First of all, the Patriots won three Super Bowl titles in four years, including back-to-back rings in 2003 and 2004 -- a feat no team has accomplished since. They are perhaps the best example of an NFL dynasty.

The Chiefs, if they win Sunday, will have two titles in four years. In what world is two in four better than three in four? You also could make a strong case that to be considered a true dynasty, back-to-back Super Bowl championships and three or more Super Bowl wins in total are both required.

Winning the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons, especially in the salary cap era, is very hard. Every team we associate with the term "dynasty" in the Super Bowl era has won back-to-back championships. The Patriots did it in the 2000s. The Dallas Cowboys did it in the 1990s. The San Francisco 49ers did it in the 1980s and the Pittsburgh Steelers did it twice in the 1970s.

What the Chiefs have accomplished so far is very impressive. Five straight AFC title game appearances, three Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy (so far) is a phenomenal run. The Chiefs are on track to be a dynasty, but they aren't at that level right now and still won't be there with a victory over the Eagles.