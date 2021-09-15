Nick Wright claims Kyrie Irving would retire if the Nets traded him

Fox Sports’ Nick Wright has admitted that there are many trades revolving around Kyrie Irving that would “make sense” for the Nets to make. Wright’s comments fall in line with the rumors of the Nets guard getting moved this summer. Surprisingly so, the Fox Sports analyst claims that Irving would retire if Brooklyn traded him:

“There are a handful of Kyrie trades that potentially make sense for the Nets, Kyrie’s agents have made it known that Kyrie would simply *retire from the NBA* if Brooklyn were to trade him.”

It seems like the Nets will have to roll with Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden at the wheel for the next few years, which is not a bad thing at all. If a team can attract star power it’s best to continue what you are doing so that future stars can see the franchise as a potential destination.