Nick Wright believes Patriots will be the landing spot for Le’Veon Bell

With the New York Jets releasing running back Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday, media pundits are already speculating that the New England Patriots will land the running back.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star had an unceremonious tenure with the New York Jets. He recorded 264 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games with New York between the 2019 and 2020 seasons. That marked a stark change from his production in Pittsburgh where he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time First-team All-Pro.

Wright believes that the Patriots will sign Bell and in turn form a dangerous pairing with quarterback Cam Newton. That could certainly add another layer of explosiveness in the New England offense.

“I’m prematurely angry about it,” Wright said. “Because in three weeks, the New England Patriots are going to have Cam Newton and Le’Veon Bell for a combined salary of like one Taysom Hill game check. And I’m going to lose my bleeping mind. Because there’s no running back that would fit what the Patriots like to do (better) than L Bell.”

Although the move is intriguing, New England already has several running backs on the team. One has to wonder where Bell would fit in if he were to sign with the Patriots.

