Nick Williams says he's 'going to have fun in free agency' after breakout season

No one could've predicted the breakout season that Bears defensive lineman Nick Williams enjoyed in 2019.

The 29-year-old journeyman who was out of football in 2017 exploded for six sacks and became one of Chicago's most disruptive front-line defenders. This, from a player who had never recorded a start, let alone a sack, in his previous stops that included Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Miami between 2014 and 2016.

"The way it happened, nobody could've wrote a better story," said Williams. "Being on the street in '17 and the Bears giving me a shot in '18, coming back here in '19 and actually being able to contribute to the team and play the way that I did. I just wanted to gain the respect of my teammates and let the organization and the coaches know that they made a good decision in bringing me in."

Mission accomplished.

Next up for Williams is unrestricted free agency, where he's certain to be a hot commodity in a league that values interior pressure now more than ever.

"I think I'm gonna have fun in free agency this year," he said. "We'll see what happens in the future. Obviously, I want to be back here. I want to be a Bear. I love this organization. They've afforded me a lot of great opportunities. I like this locker room. I like my teammates. We'll see what happens."

