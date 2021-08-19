Nick Williams off COVID list, back at practice for Lions

Defensive tackle Nick Williams is back in the mix at Lions practice.

Williams missed nearly two weeks of training camp while on the COVID-19 reserve list, but was able to return to action on Thursday after the team activated him. His return comes during a summer that’s seen several Lions defensive linemen dealing with injuries or illness.

Williams started 13 games for the Lions last season and was working with the first team in practice before his positive test. He had 23 tackles and a sack last year.

The Lions waived tight end Hunter Thedford in order to get Williams back on the active roster. They now have four tight ends on their roster.

