Nick Vigil salary, contract details, salary cap implications

The Arizona Cardinals have made only two free agent additions from outside the organization. The latest was linebacker Nick Vigil, who played last season for the Minnesota Vikings.

The contract numbers are out. His deal will not affect the Cardinals’ compensatory pick formula and it isn’t much more than Vigil made a season ago.

Nick Vigil contract details

According to Over the Cap, the contract is one year for a total of $1.77 million. It is fully guaranteed. He made $1.75 million last season.

He receives a $550,000 signing bonus and will be paid slightly more than the league minimum. His 2022 salary will be $1.22 million, all of which is guaranteed.

It all but assures him a spot on the roster this coming season.

There are no other roster bonuses and no voided years on the back end.

Salary cap implications

Because his contract is for only one year and there are no void years, his cap hit is straightforward. It counts $1.77 million against the salary cap.

