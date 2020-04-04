The best thing about 2020 for Nick Vannett is it’s not 2019.

The tight end began his fourth season with the Seahawks, who traded him to the Steelers. He ended up with 17 catches for 166 yards and few good memories.

Vannett signed a two-year deal with the Broncos in free agency.

“I always felt like toward the end of my tenure with the Seahawks, I felt like I was slowly getting kicked to the curb a little bit,” Vannett said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “They had another guy, a young guy, they brought in, [Will] Dissly, they were pretty high on and they kind of saw him to be my successor. I don’t know, like slowly I feel like they kind of minimized my role, they weren’t getting me involved as much. From what I heard, the Steelers were looking for a tight end, and they had been trying to make an offer for quite some time, and I think they finally made an offer that the Seahawks couldn’t refuse.

“That’s how the trade went down, and then when I got to the Steelers, talk about just a crazy three months there. It seemed like I came into an organization where the wheels were starting to fall off a little bit. Guys were getting hurt. Ben [Roethlisberger] was down. So I feel like I never really got to experience the true benefits, the true atmosphere that the Steelers normally would have because I came in on a crazy situation. I can’t say that I have too many great things to say about that organization just from my time being there because it wasn’t the most pleasant experience I’ve ever had. I can’t really speak too much on them to be honest.”

Vannett joins a tight end group that includes Noah Fant, Jeff Heuerman, Troy Fumagalli and Andrew Beck.

He has 61 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons since the Seahawks made him a third-round choice.

Nick Vannett sounds ready to forget last season in Seattle and Pittsburgh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk