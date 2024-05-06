Nick Taylor chasing 5th Paralympics after sport change

(NEXSTAR) – After four straight Paralympic Games in Wheelchair Tennis, Nick Taylor now hopes to qualify for boccia.

Taylor garnered nearly a dozen Grand Slam titles as a tennis player and was ranked in the top-three in the world for 14 years. He calls himself an “insanely competitive person” as part of the reason for continuing the quest for gold, despite the switch to boccia.

“With the sport of boccia, it’s a blessing and a curse (…) I can train all by myself,” Taylor explained. “I am basically just locked in a room for 3 or 4 hours a day with the only person to talk to is me.”

Nick earned his master’s degree in sports management from Wichita State University in 2007 and recently became Director of Operations for the men’s tennis program there after eight years as Volunteer Assistant Coach.

