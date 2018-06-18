Nick Swisher belts homer to second deck during Yankees' Old-Timers' Game

Former New York Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher hasn’t played in the majors since 2015, but maybe it’s time that changed. The 37-year-old proved he still has plenty of power Sunday, as he ripped a home run to the second deck of Yankee Stadium during the team’s Old-Timers’ Game.

What happened?

Swisher got a pitch right down the middle, and proved he’s still capable of mashing baseballs. The ball looked gone off the bat, and traveled into the second deck in right field at Yankee Stadium.

How did Swisher respond?

Swisher responded in the most Swisher way possible. He watched for an extremely long time as the ball traveled deep in the air. Then he cracked a giant grin all the way around the bases. He pointed at his dugout, gave a high five to all the opposing players as he rounded the bases and could be heard laughing to himself on the on-field mic. As he rounds third, he yells and then let’s out a long, “Ohhhhhhhhhh yeahhhhhhhhh HAHAHAHAHAH!” It was very much a peak-Nick Swisher moment.

HOME RUN! Nick Swisher drives one into the 2nd deck on #OldTimersDay. pic.twitter.com/i3vjgDegij — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 17, 2018





What happened after the game?

Swisher got a Gatorade bath, of course.

Story Continues





Is Nick Swisher old enough to be in the Old Timers’ Game?

Thirty-seven years old isn’t old, but it’s close to ancient in baseball years. With that said, we’d have to imagine Swisher is among the younger players to have participated in the game.

Isn’t that too young for the Old-Timers’ Game?

No. You’re just old now.

(BLS H/N: Michael Clair of Cut 4)

Nick Swisher had a great time at the Old-Timers’ Game at Yankee Stadium. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports:

• OKC Thunder drop announcer who made ‘cotton-picking’ remark

• CFL player blows up streaker with bone-crushing hit

• Landon Donovan, fellow ex-USMNT stars spar over his Mexico support

• Messi, Ronaldo GOAT arguments are getting out of hand

