Nick Solak's RBI double

The trophies keep accumulating for Novak Djokovic, who has levelled up with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams apiece, and now needs only one more title in New York to confirm his status as the greatest player in the sport’s history. Matteo Berrettini created a buzz around the crowd, when he roused himself from a nervous start to snatch the opening set against the run of play. But he was only capitalising on Djokovic’s own early anxieties, which we have seen before in this context.