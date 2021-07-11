Nick Solak's RBI double
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nick Solak smokes a ball into the right-center-field gap for an RBI double, making it 3-1 in the bottom of the 5th inning
Nick Solak smokes a ball into the right-center-field gap for an RBI double, making it 3-1 in the bottom of the 5th inning
The EURO 2020 final is off to a rip-roaring start.
The fight might have been bizarre, but Floyd is laughing all the way to the bank.
After a nasty injury, things got even uglier on the microphone inside the cage at the conclusion of UFC 264.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
That's one way to end a trilogy.
Former NFL player Greg Hardy lasted only a minute in his latest UFC fight. Hardy took a hard left hook to the face from Tai Tuivasa a minute into the first round and went out cold in a heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The NFL has wanted nothing to [more]
Football's coming home? England aims for its first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup when it faces Italy in the 2020 Euro final.
The Dodgers matched a franchise record by hitting eight home runs and an L.A. team record by scoring 22 runs in a rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Aaron Judge pulled his jersey close -- a move that appeared to be mocking Jose Altuve's pennant-winning home run against the Yankees two years ago.
It was quite the UFC Fight Night!
Poirier said he thought McGregor had fractured the leg earlier when he checked a kick, but it rolled back badly under him after the huge punch Poirier landed.
ESPYS host Anthony Mackie absolutely roasts Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons, at the show.
EURO 2020 has been one heck of a show this summer, as games are being played in cities across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary.
The trophies keep accumulating for Novak Djokovic, who has levelled up with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams apiece, and now needs only one more title in New York to confirm his status as the greatest player in the sport’s history. Matteo Berrettini created a buzz around the crowd, when he roused himself from a nervous start to snatch the opening set against the run of play. But he was only capitalising on Djokovic’s own early anxieties, which we have seen before in this context.
Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in four sets at the Wimbledon Championships to win his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Federer and Nadal's record.
Highly-anticipated trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ended via doctor's stoppage, and fans gave their take on the wild ending.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Novak Djokovic had spectators gushing as he handed his racket to a little girl in the crowd on Centre Court as he celebrated his Wimbledon triumph. He had walked over to Ivanka Li, 7, in the front row after she and her father, Bo, an investor from North London, held up a hand-written placard wishing him luck. After being tracked down by Telegraph Sport, the schoolgirl's mother described how she missed the adorable scenes as she was out walking her dog while it was screened on the BBC. However, I
Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN
This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer.