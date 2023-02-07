Nick Sirianni's Tuesday press conference during Super Bowl LVII week
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni meets the media for a press conference during Super Bowl LVII week.
The Eagles have racked up sacks at near historic levels this season, but they haven’t had to tangle with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yet. If the Eagles get five sacks in Super Bowl LVII, they will have the most in a single season by any defense in NFL history. They’ve done that by attacking quarterbacks [more]
#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni praised #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as "one of the best players on the planet" during #SuperBowlLVII opening night.
Two years after Sirianni stumbled over his words at his introductory news conference, the Eagles coach is mugging the camera and speaking confidently to hoards of media.
After the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, it was hard to miss people talking about the fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be facing his former team in the Super Bowl. There was less notice paid to the fact that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also has a history [more]
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here's the latest news for the Eagles and Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFLs best players, but is there anything hes bad at on or off the field? His Kansas City Chiefs teammates had some thoughts.
