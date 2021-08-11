Nick Sirianni on whether he’ll be the primary play-caller for Eagles’ offense
Sirianni said there have been preseason games previous HCs he’s worked for have allowed him to call. https://t.co/XESKLwGKeP
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 10, 2021
Nick Sirianni will wear several hats for the Eagles in 2021, including bearing the responsibility of being the primary play-caller on offense.
During his Tuesday meeting with the media, Philadelphia’s new head coach confirmed that he’ll call the plays despite Shane Steichen being the offensive coordinator.
Sirianni also confirmed that Jalen Hurts will get the start against the Steelers in the Eagles preseason opener, followed by Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens.
