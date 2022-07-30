Nick Sirianni on where Jalen Reagor fits with the Eagles

Nothing in the NFL is guaranteed, and even as a 2020 first-round pick, Jalen Reagor will have to earn his accolades and playing time.

With the addition of A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal to the roster, Reagor’s spot as a starter was no longer guaranteed, and he enters training camp as the likely fifth or sixth wide receiver on the team.

Asked about Reagor during the Eagles’ Saturday morning practice, head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear that the wide receiver was “battling” for a roster spot with eight other wideouts.

“He’s battling for a spot.” Nick Sirianni on where Jalen Reagor fits on the team. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 30, 2022

Reagor has been a disappointment through two seasons, logging just 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games, including 24 starts, since the Eagles made him the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

A star at TCU, Reagor has averaged just 24.8 yards per game, and according to Reuben Franks, the only wide receivers in Eagles history to start at least 20 games and averaged fewer yards per game are 1984 1st-round pick Kenny Jackson and undrafted Greg Lewis, now the Chiefs’ running backs coach under Andy Reid.

