Nick Sirianni: We'll see about A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't have much specific to say about the injuries suffered by wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts after Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Giants, but he didn't sound overly concerned about either one.

Brown left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and Sirianni said "we'll see" how the week plays out for the wideout. Sirianni also noted that Brown was up and greeting the team as they returned to the locker room after the game and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that that it is not believed to be a significant injury.

Hurts went to the sideline medical tent after banging hands with Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke while throwing a pass in the first half. Hurts had his right middle finger taped up, but remained in the game until Marcus Mariota replaced him with the team down 24-0 in the second quarter.

Sirianni said Hurts "ripped it" once he was back in the game, but repeated that the team will see how things play out as they move toward a road playoff game in Tampa.