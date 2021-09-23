Nick Sirianni wears “Beat Dallas” T-shirt to news conference

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has bought into his team’s rivalry with the Cowboys and Philadelphia’s hatred of America’s Team. Sirianni wore a T-shirt that read “Beat Dallas” to his news conference Thursday.

“Yeah, I’m sure they’re going to have the picture of this shirt on there, and that’s fine,” Sirianni said when asked if he was giving the Cowboys bulletin board material, via the Dallas Morning News. “This is about a great rivalry and that means a lot to this city, that means a lot in our building.”

Sirianni said he will wear the shirt all week as will his wife and his kids.

On Monday night, the Eagles and Cowboys will meet for the 121st time. Neither team’s fan base likes the other’s, with Sirianni comparing the rivalry to a college rivalry.

“You can definitely feel it,” Sirianni said. “I can’t tell you how many times since I’ve been here having an interaction with a fan, it’s, like, ‘Hey, beat Dallas.’ And I think that’s really cool. I think that’s awesome.”

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein said Sirianni is simply displaying out loud what everyone is thinking. Only the name of the city changes: In Dallas, it’s “Beat Philadelphia.” In Philadelphia, it’s “Beat Dallas.”

“They’re definitely probably our biggest rival since I’ve been here, probably the team I don’t like the most,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said.

