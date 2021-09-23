Nick Sirianni wears a ‘Beat Dallas’ T-Shirt while describing Eagles vs. Cowboys CFB like rivalry
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
“This is the one feels most like a college rivalry,” said Nick Sirianni, wearing a “Beat Dallas” shirt… pic.twitter.com/4uvlflmCR3
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 23, 2021
Nick Sirianni isn’t that far removed from playing wide receiver at the mighty University of Mount Union, and the Eagles head coach is totally hyped up for Dallas week.
During his Thursday press conference before Philadelphia’s first practice of Dallas week, Sirianni approached the podium wearing a ‘Beat Dallas’ T-Shirt to help inspire his players.
When asked, Sirianni described this matchup as the one that reminds him of one of the biggest college football rivalries.
List
10 Eagles who need a big game against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football
Related
Eagles practice squad: Marvin Wilson among Philadelphia's protections for Week 3
Eagles' Jalen Hurts lands in top-5 of PFF's Week 3 QB rankings
Eagles sign TE Richard Rodgers to practice squad, release Harry Crider
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni explains Josh Sweat's lack of playing time in loss to 49ers
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky on Brandon Graham being one of the 'best men in the NFL'