Nick Sirianni: Super Bowl LVII was the ‘best game I saw Jalen Hurts play’

If there’s one person the Philadelphia Eagles can’t blame for their loss in Super Bowl LVII, it’s Jalen Hurts. Aside from a lost fumble that resulted in a touchdown by the Chiefs, Hurts was nearly perfect in Sunday’s 38-35 loss.

He completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards with one touchdown, also adding 70 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. He absolutely played well enough to win the game and had the Eagles come away with the victory, he undoubtedly would’ve been named Super Bowl MVP.

His head coach, Nick Sirianni, had some high praise after the loss. He told reporters in his press conference that Sunday was the best he’s seen Jalen Hurts play in their two years together.

Nick Sirianni on Hurts: “That was the best game I saw Jalen Hurts play. It was awesome for the NFL to see the two best QBs in the league on the big stage.” — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) February 13, 2023

He added that Hurts was in “complete control,” which there’s no denying. His only mistake was a lost fumble in the first half, but the Eagles had plenty of time to come back from it.

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts played his best game since the two of them have been together over the past two seasons: "He was in complete control." — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 13, 2023

Needless to say, the Eagles should feel very comfortable at quarterback with Hurts leading them. He proved he’s a true franchise quarterback this season and especially in the Super Bowl.

