Nick Sirianni set to lead the Eagles from a hotel after entering COVID-19 protocols
Nick Sirianni is operating remotely from a hotel. Pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo will take over head coaching duties while he’s out. Shane Steichen will call plays if Sirianni isn’t back in time for Giants game.
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 22, 2021
Nick Sirianni will be working remotely over the next few days and the Eagles head coach just announced that he’ll lead his team from a hotel room after testing positive for COVID-19.
Fresh off a masterful coaching job against Washington, Sirianni woke up with symptoms on Wednesday morning and self-reported.
Working remotely also helps keep Sirianni’s wife and three children symptoms free as well.
If Sirianni is unable to clear protocols before Sunday against the Giants, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo will take over as head coach, with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen calling offensive plays and Jonathan Gannon running his defense as usual.
