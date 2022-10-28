Nick Sirianni says Robert Quinn will make Eagles debut vs. Steelers

Nick Sirianni says Robert Quinn will play vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

You won’t have to wait long to see Robert Quinn make his Eagles debut.

Nick Sirianni indicated Friday the plan is for Quinn, who the Eagles acquired on Wednesday from the Bears, to make his Eagles debut Sunday at the Linc vs. the Steelers.

“We’re working on getting him up to speed,” Sirianni said. “He’s a smart guy that’s been in a lot of different systems. Our coaches are working hard and we’re hopeful he’s playing on Sunday.”

Quinn has 102 career sacks, including a Bears-record 18 ½ last year. He had just one sack in seven games for Chicago this year, but Sirianni said on film he still looks impressive.

“He’s still playing at a high level,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, we know how many sacks he had last year, setting the Bears’ single-season record for sacks. Still seeing him getting after the passer. Sometimes sacks come in waves, but we still see the juice in his legs, we still see the ability to put the tackle in a threatening spot and create pressure, so we’re excited to have him.”

Quinn averaged 43 snaps per game with the Bears this year, which was 69 percent of Chicago’s defensive snaps.

That number will start out much lower here, as Quinn works into a new defense, but as he acclimates it will be interesting to see how the snaps are distributed among Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick and Quinn, the Eagles’ primary outside pass rushers. So far this year, Reddick is at 68 percent, Sweat 64 percent and Graham 43 percent.

“We’ll see about what we end up going with playing time with all the guys and we’re still in discussion with all those things,” Sirianni said. “We want them all to be able to rush, and they all need to rush and they all need to go out there and play and we look to have good fresh legs and waves coming at the quarterback creating pressure.

“His addition adds another good player to the system amongst a group of guys that can already get after the passer and then you add another guy and that’s just more fresh legs coming after the quarterback.”

Quinn is the latest in a series of annual trade-deadline acquisitions Howie Roseman has made.

Jay Ajayi rushed eight times for 77 yards against the Broncos a few days after joining the Eagles from the Dolphins in 2017, Golden Tate caught two passes for 19 yards against the Cowboys immediately after coming over from the Lions in 2018, and Genard Avery had half a sack vs. the Bears in his first game after being acquired from the Browns in 2019.

Sirianni has faced Quinn with the Chargers in 2014 when Quinn was with the Rams and twice with the Colts - in 2018 when Quinn was with the Dolphins and in 2020 when he was in Chicago. Quinn was held without a sack in all three games.

“You always had to know where he was at all times,” Sirianni said “There’s protections that we’ve had before and that you name them after the player because – without giving too much away – you’re going to be very aware where he is on the field and there’s definitely been a protection that we’ve had called two-Jet-Quinn, because you wanted to know where he was. Got a ton of respect for him as a player.”