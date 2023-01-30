Nick Sirianni on reaching Super Bowl: 'It's something we all dream about'
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni discusses his feelings after his team's win over the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game win.
Chiefs avenge last season’s loss in AFC title game against the Bengals, clinching with Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal with three seconds left.
The NFC Championship Game was over early, even if plenty of time remained. On the 49ers’ sixth offensive snap, Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick had a strip-sack of Brock Purdy that injured Purdy’s right elbow. Purdy had to return when Josh Johnson was knocked out by Ndamukong Suh and left with a concussion, but Purdy was [more]
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders scored the first and the game-winning TD in the NFC championship game.
Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts explain why some players are able to rise to the occasion in big games. By Dave Zangaro
Fans and observers react on Twitter to the #Chiefs' AFC championship game victory over the #Bengals | from @EdEastonJr
For four teams, the clock keeps ticking toward Threat Level Midnight. Three weeks after the regular season ended, coaches haven’t been hired in Denver, Indianapolis, Arizona, or Houston. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is a factor in three of those places. Appearing on the FOX NFL Kickoff show, Payton addressed his candidacy, in broad terms. [more]
Now that the matchup is set, here's all the info you need.
The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time.
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
A controversial play in the AFC title game created major reactions.
NFL Twitter lost its mind watching the end of the 49ers' bizarre loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
While 49ers should be commended for reaching NFC title game with QB3 Brock Purdy, a rookie, the offseason presents questions on their QB future.
These three aspects of their game played a role in the #49ers' loss to the #Eagles in the NFC Championship Game
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII thanks in part to a critical late Bengals mistake. They
A personal foul on the Bengals set up a Harrison Butker field goal for the Chiefs to win the AFC Championship
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
There was a controversial play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs got a second attempt at a third-down conversion. Here’s what happened.
The 49ers were onto another quarterback early in Sunday's game.
After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, Trent Williams had seen enough.