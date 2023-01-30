Nick Sirianni on reaching Super Bowl: 'It's something we all dream about'

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The NFC Championship Game was over early, even if plenty of time remained. On the 49ers’ sixth offensive snap, Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick had a strip-sack of Brock Purdy that injured Purdy’s right elbow. Purdy had to return when Josh Johnson was knocked out by Ndamukong Suh and left with a concussion, but Purdy was [more]