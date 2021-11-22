Nick Sirianni provides an update on Eagles’ injuries with Jordan Howard, Davion Taylor set to miss time

Coach Sirianni provides injury updates coming out of yesterday's win pic.twitter.com/P8fE5pBA10 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 22, 2021

As the Eagles start preparation for the New York Giants, head coach Nick Sirianni just confirmed that two key players will miss at least a week.

Jordan Howard and Davion Taylor are both dealing with knee sprains and the second-year linebacker will likely go on injured reserve after finally cracking the starting lineup.

Jordan Howard

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Howard’s injury opens the door again for Boston Scott to have a huge outing against the New York Giants.

Howard has 274-yards and 3 touchdowns while subbing for and then joining Miles Sanders in the Eagles backfield.

Davion Taylor

Philadelphia Eagles’ Davion Taylor plays during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Taylor finally cracked the Eagles starting lineup and has logged 41 tackles in 6 starts this season.

In the first quarter, Taylor left the game and was ruled out after halftime with a knee sprain.

With Taylor out, Alex Singleton will return to the lineup.

Shaun Bradley

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

A Pro Bowl hopeful, Bradley suffered a shoulder injury against the Saints but should play in Week 12.

