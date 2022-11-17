The Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least four weeks with his shoulder injury.

Goedert has been one of Philadelphia’s most productive offensive players in 2022. He’s second on the team with 544 receiving yards and third with 43 receptions. DeVonta Smith leads with 46 and A.J. Brown is second with 44.

“It’s not going to be easy to replace Dallas and not just one person does it,” head coach Nick Sirianni said this week, via John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “So how do we replace him? You can’t, right? You have to do it by committee. You have tight ends that are there that we have a lot of faith in in this building.”

The Eagles have Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson also on the roster at tight end. Stoll and Calcaterra have combined for five receptions for 89 yards this season. Jackson was just activated off the physically unable to perform list this week.

So, more of quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ targets may necessarily go to Brown and Smith.

“You just have to balance it out and try to make — you’re not the going to be able to duplicate everything he does because he has a unique skillset,” Sirianni said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “You try to figure out who can do what he does, and can they do it, and then you put that stuff in your offense.”

The Eagles’ first test without Goedert will come against the Colts on Sunday.

Nick Sirianni: It’s not going to be easy to replace Dallas Goedert originally appeared on Pro Football Talk