Nick Sirianni is noncommittal on whether he’ll rest Eagles’ starters against Cowboys

Nick Sirianni told Angelo Cataldi on today's @WIPMorningShow that he will talk to his coaches and make a decision later in the week when it comes to resting the starters on Saturday night vs. Dallas. — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 3, 2022

The Eagles will be participants in the 2022 NFL playoffs after defeating Washington on Sunday and then getting help from the 49ers and Packers.

Philadelphia is currently the No. 7 seed and could rise as high as the No. 6 seed depending on what happens with the 49ers and Saints outcomes.

Dallas is currently the No. 4 seed in the NFC and will likely be relegated to that spot after a Week 17 loss to the Cardinals. With the Eagles and Cowboys seemingly locked into their postseason positions, fans and experts alike have wondered if Nick Sirianni should rest his starters on Saturday night with nothing to prove.

With the NFL flexing the division matchup to Saturday night, the move was likely made with the understanding that fans would be treated to a high profile NFC East tilt on the final weekend of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see how both coaches approach the matchup.

NFL playoff picture: Eagles clinch postseason berth after Packers win over Vikings

Twitter reacts to Eagles fans mobbing QB Jalen Hurts after railing at FedEx Field collapses

