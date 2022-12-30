Nick Sirianni noncommittal on Jalen Hurts status for Week 17; Talks Eagles options at right tackle

The Eagles are a few hours away from starting their final practice of the week in preparation for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints.

All eyes will be on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, who could be ruled out on Friday, or listed as questionable and a game-time decision depending on how he feels and how cautious team brass is with his rehab.

Sirianni on Jalen Hurts

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Hurts practices on a limited basis on Thursday, but that appears to be his normal rehab regime and there’s a chance he still doesn’t play in Sunday’s matchup.

Sirianni on Eagles right tackle situation

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

With Lane Johnson rehabbing a torn abdominal muscle, Philadelphia will either play Jack Driscoll, Jordan Mailata, or Andre Dillard and let the rest trickle down.

