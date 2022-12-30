Nick Sirianni noncommittal on Jalen Hurts status for Week 17; Talks Eagles options at right tackle

Coach Sirianni gives an update on Jalen Hurts. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Kc9pU8rOKF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 30, 2022

The Eagles are a few hours away from starting their final practice of the week in preparation for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints.

All eyes will be on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, who could be ruled out on Friday, or listed as questionable and a game-time decision depending on how he feels and how cautious team brass is with his rehab.

Sirianni on Jalen Hurts

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Hurts practices on a limited basis on Thursday, but that appears to be his normal rehab regime and there’s a chance he still doesn’t play in Sunday’s matchup.

#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni does not appear in a rush to name his starting QB after Jalen Hurts had a good practice yesterday, saying, "We’re still sorting through that" and "Jalen’s health is the first thing you think of." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2022

Sirianni on Eagles right tackle situation

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

With Lane Johnson rehabbing a torn abdominal muscle, Philadelphia will either play Jack Driscoll, Jordan Mailata, or Andre Dillard and let the rest trickle down.

As for right tackle, Sirianni remains non-specific: “We have 3 good options.” He said the team can move Jordan Mailata to RT, use Andre Dillard at RT or use Jack Driscoll at the position — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) December 30, 2022

