Nick Sirianni: No thought of benching Jalen Reagor

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said that blame for Sunday’s 13-7 loss to the Giants should fall on him for throwing three interceptions and not on wide receiver Jalen Reagor for two drops late in the fourth quarter.

Those drops came in or near the end zone and joined Reagor’s generally underwhelming production to create calls for the Eagles to bench Reagor. He’s played 68 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season and head coach Nick Sirianni did not sound inclined to alter his role when asked about sitting him down during a Monday press conference.

“No. Again, we’re trying to put the guys — we go out there and we’re seeing who gives us the best chance to win,” Sirianni said. “We played all five wideouts yesterday. Greg [Ward] played seven plays, J.J. [Arcega-Whiteside] played fifteen plays, then obviously the guys that started started. So, I’m comfortable with the roles they’re in right now. I have not thought about that and not thought through that because I don’t think that’s in the best interest of the team because I think Jalen Reagor gives us the best chance to win.”

Reagor has 25 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns this season. The 2020 first-rounder had 31 catches for 396 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.

