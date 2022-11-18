Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh practiced with the Eagles for the first time on Friday and head coach Nick Sirianni was asked during his press conference if he will be making his debut for the team during Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Sirianni noted that the team doesn’t have to say anything now about Suh’s status for Sunday and that he’s not going to be spilling any beans while the team is getting him acclimated to their defense.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “We’ll see where, you know, how quick it is till he’s ready, all those different things. We have some time to work with them and teach him the defense and everything like that, but we’ll see how that goes. We don’t have to give any information on if he’ll start this week, if he’ll play this week. Probably not getting that from me, right. One, there’s a little bit of an unknown; and two, I don’t want the Colts to know anything.”

The Eagles also signed Linval Joseph to go with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave at defensive tackle. The team also hopes to get rookie Jordan Davis back from injury reserve in a few weeks and Sirianni said “we’ll manage that when we need to manage that” when asked about making sure everyone is playing enough snaps.

Nick Sirianni on Ndamukong Suh playing this week: We’ll see how that goes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk