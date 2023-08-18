Nick Sirianni: Nakobe Dean's game-changing play is why we drafted him

Linebacker Nakobe Dean didn't get on the field much with the Eagles defense during his rookie season, but the 2022 third-round pick has a chance to change that this year.

Dean got the start at middle linebacker against the Browns on Thursday night and he had an eventful opening drive. Dean was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a hit on Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to give Cleveland a first down on the Eagles' 1-yard-line, but made up for that error on the next play.

Dean shot the gap and knocked the ball out of running back John Kelly's hands to force a fumble that the Eagles recovered. After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said it was the kind of play they envisioned Dean making when they drafted him in the third round.

"Yeah, just excited for him," Sirianni said. "He's our guy, and excited for him that he was able to get out there and not being able to play last game and go out there and make a game-changing play. So that's why we drafted him. That's what we anticipate him being. We're going to need him to do that to play like we want to play on defense."

Dean's ability to move from observer to center stage will be put to the test this season and Thursday night was an encouraging sign of his ability to make an impact in his new role.