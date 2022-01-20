Nick Sirianni on luring Jason Kelce back: 'I sent him two kegs of beer'

Sirianni on luring Kelce back: 'I sent him two kegs of beer' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

From his play on the field, which earned him four first team All-Pro nominations, to his unforgettable speech at the Eagles Super Bowl parade, Jason Kelce has cemented his legacy as one of the best, and most beloved Eagles players to put on the uniform.

The guy’s a sure-fire Hall of Famer, as a person and as a player.

Despite playing through pain, he hasn’t missed a game since 2014. But at 34, Kelce is considering hanging up his cleats and calling it a career. He said as much after the season-ending loss to Tampa Bay.

Eagles head coach Nick Siranni wants to delay the end of Kelce’s career in Philadelphia, at least a few more years.

A guest on the Angelo Cataldi Show Thursday morning, Sirianni was asked what measures he’s taking to entice him to stick around.

"I sent him two kegs of beer yesterday. You know what, he's awesome and I've told him how much we want him back. He's an unbelievable leader. Everything you hear about—if you don't know Jason Kelce personally, everything you hear about him is as advertised. He's awesome, he's a great leader, he's a great player.

“He's the backbone of this team, he's so smart as a football player, like he makes us go as a team. As long as Jason wants to play. I think in the middle of the year I said, 'You got five more years in you?'

“As long as he wants to go, we want him to go. And I'll be trying to convince him every single day that I can, to come back and play, and we'll see how it goes. Ultimately, Jason has to do what's best for himself and what is best for his family, but we would love the opportunity to have Jason Kelce back on this football team to help us lead the way again."

Ultimately, the decision is up to Kelce. Eleven years in the NFL as an offensive lineman is a long time. The Eagles are certainly a better team with him than without him. Whether Sirianni is joking or not, two kegs is a good jumping-off point in negotiations to keep him around.

If it takes more than two kegs of beer, I think Eagles fans would be happy to take up a collection, as well as hand-deliver the beverage of Kelce’s choice to his home.