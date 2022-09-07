Eagles running back Miles Sanders missed a good chunk of time in August with a hamstring injury, but he made progress toward a return to the lineup last week and the Eagles sound like they plan to have him in the backfield against the Lions this Sunday.

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that Sanders and every other player on the active roster will take part in the day’s practice.

Sirianni did not specify Sanders’ level of participation. He did add that his level of concern about Sanders’ injury is “not high” heading into Week One.

Center Jason Kelce is also on the list of Eagles on the mend and trending in the right direction for the opener, so it looks like the Eagles will be at full strength on the offensive side of the ball.

Nick Sirianni has low level of concern about Miles Sanders’ hamstring originally appeared on Pro Football Talk