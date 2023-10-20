Nick Sirianni on Julio Jones: Tempting to play him, but don't want to put him in danger

The Eagles have wide receiver Julio Jones on their roster, but they're not saying if he'll be playing a role against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jones has practiced with the Eagles for the last few days and the team has an opening at wideout with Quez Watkins on injured reserve. At his Friday press conference, head coach Nick Sirianni said Jones has looked good but that the team is still weighing the wisest approach to breaking him into the lineup.

"Julio, you're going to be tempted to want to put him in because he's a phenomenal player that's done a lot in this league," Sirianni said. "We are going to have to make sure that we're not putting him in danger. Doing what we need do to help us win the game and doing what he needs to do to help us win the game, and also being smart with his rep count just because of elevated risk of injury if you put him in for too much."

The Eagles have back-to-back divisional games after facing the Dolphins and it seems likely Jones will be ready to go for those contests even if he's not part of Sunday's plan.