Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis returned to practice this week after missing the last four games with an ankle injury and the team has a decision to make about activating him to face the Titans this Sunday.

Head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t rule that out on Friday, but he wasn’t ready to say that Davis is going to be part of the effort to stop Derrick Henry either.

“He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni said. “Obviously don’t have to make a decision yet. I don’t tell you guys about that stuff yet. But he’s looking good. He’s looking good and we’re hopeful.”

Davis has to be activated by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in order to play against Tennessee.

The Eagles added Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to the defensive line since Davis was injured and they still have Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, so getting the first-round pick back would leave them very well stocked up front for the stretch run.

Nick Sirianni on Jordan Davis: He’s looking good, we’re hopeful he plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk