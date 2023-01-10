Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played through pain during Sunday’s game, and he remains sore today. That was the word from coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday.

Sirianni said he does not know whether Hurts will have lingering pain in his shoulder throughout the playoffs. But with their win over the Giants on Sunday, the Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so they have a bye this week.

“I’m not sure I can answer that question,” Sirianni said, via video from the team. “We are fortunate that we have two weeks until the next time we play. So, we’re fortunate there. He’s going to be a little bit more healthy than when he was obviously the other day.”

Hurts sprained his right shoulder in a Dec. 18 win over the Bears. He missed two games and probably would have sat out Sunday’s game had the Eagles not gone 0-2 without him.

They did not have the luxury of resting him against the Giants, needing to win to secure the top seed.

Hurts went 20-of-35 for 229 yards with an interception and ran for 13 yards on nine carries.

“He came out sore as expected,” Sirianni said. “He came out of that game sore, because it’s still healing. We didn’t feel like we’re putting him at any more risk of getting more injured, but we knew it was going to hurt him like hell, and he knew it was going to hurt him like hell. But that’s kind of player he is; that’s the kind of teammate he is. He fought through it, because it was important for him to be out there, and he knew how important it was him and to his teammates for him to be out there.”

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts is sore, but he should be healthier for postseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk