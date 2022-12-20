Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ shoulder injury caused big swings in odds for this Saturday’s game against the Cowboys and the MVP race, but it hasn’t led the Eagles to rule him out of playing against the Cowboys.

That was the word from head coach Nick Sirianni during a Tuesday morning appearance on WIP. Leaving the door open for this weekend also served as confirmation that the team does not believe that Hurts is dealing with a serious injury.

“He sprained his shoulder . . . he is attacking his rehab. We’ll see what happens this week . . . not something we deem long term,” Sirianni said.

Given the Eagles’ 13-1 record and postseason aspirations, it’s hard to imagine they’ll do anything in the short term that could change that outlook. That’s why the Cowboys will also be preparing to face Gardner Minshew as they move toward their Christmas Eve matchup with their divisional rivals.

Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: We’ll see what happens this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk