Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, Jeff Saturday share thoughts on Eagles-Colts Week 11 game
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday share thoughts on Eagles-Colts Week 11 game.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday share thoughts on Eagles-Colts Week 11 game.
After the victory, Sirianni walked off the field in tears.
Studs and duds from the 17-16 loss to the Eagles in Week 11=.
Everything about the handling of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s status in the concussion protocol has been strange. It’s only getting stranger. And the NFL Players Association is paying attention. On Wednesday, November 9, the Rams placed Stafford in the protocol. Coach Sean McVay, who had plenty to say about Stafford’s status during his absence (possibly [more]
Instant analysis of the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Eagles in Week 11:
Nearly all good news, at that.
After the Cowboys’ 40-3 victory over the Vikings on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted, “Krazy.” It presumably was about Dallas’ win given the timing. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed a report from last week that the free agent receiver will visit the team after Thanksgiving. The Cowboys play the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. “We’re planning [more]
Patrick Mahomes with another miraculous throw for KC
Is there a clear-cut favorite in the NFC? Probably not. The Cowboys blew out the Vikings 40-3 in another example of the wide-open NFC.
For the second time in three seasons, Carson Wentz has lost his job as starting quarterback.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
Ohio State continues to remain in the same spot in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll heading into the matchup with Michigan.
Justin Fields lost his usual explosiveness on Sunday, and the Bears lost the game against Atlanta.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and his head coach Robert Saleh had very different views on the team's 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
For the vast majority of NFL players, this play results in a nice deflected pass. Not for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp stood outside the locker room Sunday, greeting players with hugs after their victory
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson didn't hold back when discussing the offense's lackluster performance in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the game in overtime. The Raiders had tied the game [more]
Icing kickers is generally the purview of opposing coaches.