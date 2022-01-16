Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: I feel really good with what we have at QB

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
Jalen Hurts just finished what he called, “his rookie season” and as the Eagles quarterback looks towards an uncertain offseason, he’ll have the backing of his head coach.

After an even performance against the Buccaneers in his first postseason game, many in the media and a few upset fans have already started discussing Philadelphia potentially moving on from Hurts.

Sirianni as he’s done all season, reaffirmed his support for Hurts, telling the media that he feels really good about what’s in place at the quarterback position.

Hurts was 23 of 43 passing, for 258 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss to the Buccaneers.

The youngest postseason starter in Eagles franchise history, Hurts will endure another offseason of questions regarding his future with the organization amid rumors that Howie Roseman could go looking for an established star around the league.

