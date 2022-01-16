Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: I feel really good with what we have at QB

Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: "We’re all going to say for today's game he didn't play his best game. But you don't take the body of work that he had for 15 weeks and say you put everything on this game. …I feel really good with what we have in place at the QB position." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 16, 2022

Jalen Hurts just finished what he called, “his rookie season” and as the Eagles quarterback looks towards an uncertain offseason, he’ll have the backing of his head coach.

After an even performance against the Buccaneers in his first postseason game, many in the media and a few upset fans have already started discussing Philadelphia potentially moving on from Hurts.

Sirianni as he’s done all season, reaffirmed his support for Hurts, telling the media that he feels really good about what’s in place at the quarterback position.

Hurts was 23 of 43 passing, for 258 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss to the Buccaneers.

The youngest postseason starter in Eagles franchise history, Hurts will endure another offseason of questions regarding his future with the organization amid rumors that Howie Roseman could go looking for an established star around the league.

