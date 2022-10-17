Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts on Eagles team coming together
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts on Eagles team coming together.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts on Eagles team coming together.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' improvement against the Cowboys on Sunday night showed just how far the 24-year-old signal-caller has come, Reuben Frank writes.
Here's the national reaction to the Philadelphia Eagles' 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6
Post-Game Reaction: What the Philadelphia Eagles are saying after a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6
The #Bills loved them some Von after beating the #Chiefs:
There's a new No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Alabama was upset by Tennessee. Georgia takes the top spot ahead of Ohio State.
Bubba Wallace was fired up after a incident with Kyle Larson Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and confronted the reigning NASCAR champion.
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a challenge from qualifier Donna Vekic to win the San Diego Open title.
Both Auburn and Alabama fell nearly 10 spots in the weekly re-rank after losses.
Are Anderson's days with the Panthers numbered?
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been the subject of several trade reports over the past week. McCaffrey offered his outlook after Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Bubba Wallace said of the incident with Kyle Larson: 'Larson wanted to make it a three-wide dive bomb. Never cleared me. I don’t lift.'
Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler tried to give Bill Belichick the ball after recovering a muffed punt on Sunday, but the Pats head coach declined in what made for a viral video. Here's what Schooler had to say about Belichick's snub.
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
On Saturday, Wilder finished Robert Helenius in a frightful manner to score his 42nd knockout in 46 professional fights.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
Tom Brady entered a quarterback’s paradise when he arrived in Tampa Bay a couple of years ago. The Buccaneers had a domineering offensive line and arguably the best receivers in the NFL. Brady’s trusty tight end Rob Gronkowski even came out of retirement to play with him again.