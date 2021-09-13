The first drive of the Eagles season ended with quarterback Jalen Hurts hitting first-round pick DeVonta Smith with an 18-yard touchdown pass and things kept going well from Hurts for the rest of the afternoon.

Hurts threw three touchdowns, ran for 62 yards, and led the Eagles to a 32-6 rout of the Falcons in Atlanta. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after the game that Hurts was in “complete control” of the offense in his first regular season outing in the offense Sirianni brought to the team this offseason.

“It’s me going out there and doing what I’m coached to do,” Hurts said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We prepare, we hit it every day. I always talk about executing. I want to execute at a high level running the ball, throwing the ball, alignment things, situation things, I just want to execute at a high level.”

Hurts did just that on Sunday afternoon and that performance will create a lot of optimism about what’s to come in the next 16 games of his first season with Sirianni.

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was in “complete control” of the offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk