Nick Sirianni: Jalen Carter's back feels better, we'll see where he is this week

Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter left Sunday's game with a back injury and head coach Nick Sirianni offered an update on his condition.

Carter reportedly went for an MRI on Monday and Sirianni said he was at the team's facility to work with the team's training staff as he tries to get back on the field for their Week Nine game against the Cowboys.

"Jalen feels better today," Sirianni said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. "Again, we want to get out on the field to see where he is. But he feels better today. That’s a tribute to him getting in here and getting treatment and also our trainers."

Carter had a tackle and a quarterback hit in Sunday's win over the Commanders. The first-round pick has 14 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles in seven games this season.