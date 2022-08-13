Nick Sirianni irate after late hit on Jalen Hurts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Schofield
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Sirianni
    Nick Sirianni
    American football coach
  • Jalen Hurts
    Jalen Hurts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robert Saleh
    American football coach

Part of the reason that NFL coaches decide to sit down their starters throughout the preseason? The risk of injury that comes with playing the game. When Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was rocked along the sideline on a late hit in Friday night’s preseason opener against the New York Jets, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was irate.

And you do not need to be a professional lip reader to decipher what he shouted across the field to the Jets’ sideline:

Here is the hit in question:

This was not the only incident involving the starting  quarterbacks in the game. Jets’ starter Zach Wilson left the game with a knee injury, and will be getting an MRI this weekend to determine the extent of the injury.

After the game, Sirianni and Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh did hug it out at midfield:

And we even have photographic evidence:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories