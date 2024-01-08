Nick Sirianni "hopeful" about having A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith in Tampa

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team needs to have "all hands on deck" for their playoff game against the Buccaneers next Monday, but it's too soon to know if that will be the case.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown left Sunday's loss to the Giants with a knee injury and right guard Cam Jurgens was knocked out with an eye injury, which thinned out an offense that was already missing DeVonta Smith due to an ankle injury. At his Monday press conference, Sirianni said that the players were all off so they will "see as the week progresses" and that they are "hopeful on everybody."

Quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his right middle finger when he banged it on Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke in the first half and X-rays showed no fracture, but Hurts called himself day-to-day after the game. Sirianni said he expects Hurts will be "sore" but that the quarterback will do whatever he can to ensure he'll be ready to play against the Buccaneers.

The Eagles will release their first injury report of the week on Thursday and that will provide more of an idea about where things are headed for all of those players.