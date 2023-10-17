Nick Sirianni hints at plan if Eagles are without Johnson in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

While it seems like the Eagles avoided major injury with Lane Johnson, it’s still possible Johnson’s ankle injury could keep him out against the Dolphins in Week 7.

If Johnson can’t play?

Head coach Nick Sirianni on Monday intimated that the Eagles would start veteran backup Jack Driscoll, who struggled in relief of Johnson on Sunday in the loss to the Jets.

“Again, like I said, Jack Driscoll, we have won a lot of football games with Jack Driscoll there playing a little bit last year when Lane had to miss, too,” Sirianni said. “But make no mistake about it, when you lose a guy like Lane, he's just one of the better players in the NFL. It's going to affect things.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in Jack. We'll continue to work with Jack. Jack is versatile and can do a lot of different things. We'll try to put Jack in the best positions we can to help him succeed as well.”

Johnson, 33, lasted just nine snaps on Sunday and Driscoll came in and played the final 61 snaps of the game. It didn’t go well.

Driscoll gave up a team-high eight pressures and a sack in 43 snaps in pass protection, according to ProFootball Focus. To put that into perspective, Johnson has given up eight pressures all season in 213 pass protection snaps. Johnson also hasn’t given up a sack since the 2020 season.

One of the pressures Driscoll gave up resulted in a Jalen Hurts interception when his arm was hit by Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson on the throw. On Monday, Sirianni took responsibility for that one.

“I thought the one with the interception, I'll just say that was 100% on me, the interception where Jack's guy got free late, No. 11 got free late,” Sirianni said. “I'm taking that one. I'm not going to get too much into the why. The players know why, and we discussed this at length of why I thought it was on myself on that interception where Jalen got hit.

“I’ll take that one with the way the design of the play was on that one. But otherwise, we were giving him some help here and there. Again, you can't always 100% guarantee he's going to get that help.”

The Eagles usually just leave Johnson on an island and he dominates. But with a backup in there, it isn’t that easy. If Johnson isn’t ready to play against the Dolphins — and it’s too early to say either way — the Eagles might have to offer Driscoll more help to get through a game.

Although, a week of preparation shouldn’t hurt either.

It’s no secret how important Johnson has been to the Eagles’ success over the years. He’s the best right tackle in football and the Eagles have a 10-22 record without him since the start of the 2016 season.

“One of the best tackles in the league,” Jason Kelce said on Sunday night. “It’s difficult whenever you’re losing a player of that caliber, but I think there’s more than just that and we’ve got to play better.”

While Driscoll, 26, didn’t perform well on Sunday, he’s on the team to be the backup right tackle. The 2020 fourth-round pick offers some versatility, but that was the position he played all summer.

In his career, Driscoll has played in 43 games with 16 starts. Of those 16 starts, seven have come at right tackle. In those seven starts with Driscoll at right tackle, the Eagles are 2-5, including a split in his two starts at the end of the 2022 regular season.

The Eagles have some other options aside from Driscoll but none of them are ideal. Their other backup offensive linemen on the 53-man roster are Fred Johnson and rookie Tyler Steen, who would both likely be more comfortable on the left side of the line. Then you get into the conversation about moving Jordan Mailata from the left to the right side like the Eagles did when they had Andre Dillard. Of course, the Eagles try to avoid weakening two spots if they can. And because this appears to be a short-term injury, the Eagles are probably even more likely to try to get through a game or two with Driscoll.

And, heck, Sirianni wasn’t even ready on Monday afternoon to rule out Johnson for this upcoming week.

“We'll see how it goes,” Sirianni said. “I know Lane is going to want to do everything he can do to play. We're going to want to do everything we can to get him to play. He's one of the best players in the NFL. It's going to be important that he's on the field.”

