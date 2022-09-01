Nick Sirianni hints that Eagles will sign Davion Taylor to practice squad

Sirianni hints that Taylor is joining practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nick Sirianni indicated Thursday morning that the Eagles hope to bring former third-round pick Davion Taylor back to the practice squad.

The Eagles released Taylor on Wednesday after he had initially made the 53-man roster, and they still have a spot open on the roster.

“We still want Davion to be a part of this organization, we’ll see what happens,” Sirianni said. “He’s done some good things and made some good plays for it, and hopefully that’s not the last time we work with him.”

The Eagles will learn early Thursday afternoon whether Taylor cleared waivers. If he gets claimed, the two remaining years on his rookie contract revert to his new team. If he doesn’t get claimed, he becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any NFL team on their 53-man roster or practice squad.

The Eagles have open spots both on the practice squad and the 53-man roster. They still haven’t filled the opening they created when they released Taylor.

“It was a numbers thing,” Sirianni said. “That’s really what it comes down to. We still have a spot, we’re still working on completing the roster, and there are things that are still being worked on that you guys don’t know about and we’ll obviously keep that low, but it was just a numbers thing where we were.”

Taylor, the Eagles’ third-round pick in 2020, was frequently injured during his two seasons with the Eagles. He played in 12 games with one start as a rookie and nine games with six starts last year. He has 51 career tackles, one tackle for loss and two forced fumbles in 282 career defensive snaps. He’s also played 209 special teams snaps, mostly his rookie year.

With Taylor not currently on the roster, the Eagles have four off-ball linebackers — T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean and Shaun Bradley.

The only linebacker currently on the practice squad is Christian Ellis, who missed significant time in training camp with a hamstring injury but is healthy now. Ellis, 23, played at Idaho.

