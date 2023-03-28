Nick Sirianni has high praise for Trey Sermon when discussing Eagles’ RB room

Trey Sermon landed on our list of players who could have a more significant role for Philadelphia in 2023, and head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed such on Tuesday.

During his media session at the NFL Owners Meeting, Sirianni had high praise for the former Buckeyes running back, who did not receive many touches last season but spent the entire year on the 53-man roster.

“Trey didn’t get an opportunity to showcase his talents except for that game against Jacksonville … but I can’t tell you how many times at practice he made a cut, or you just saw him in his pads, or he made a play on a screen or whatever it was, and you’re like, ‘Man, this guy has a chance to be really good.’”

Nick Sirianni on the #Eagles current running back room and the Ezekiel Elliott rumor. Gave some high praise to Trey Sermon pic.twitter.com/0crCftDYXp — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 28, 2023

San Francisco selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with Sermon lasting one season in the Bay Area, before being waived and landing with the Eagles.

Philadelphia signed Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal, but he’s dealt with injuries while Kenneth Gainwell is a true dual-threat utilized chiefly on third downs or passing situations.

Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards on the season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position, and 2023 will likely be his time.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Takeaways and observations from Nick Sirianni's media session at NFL Owners Meetings Howie Roseman talks roster building, 2023 NFL draft, and Jalen Hurts' looming contract extension Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin has high praise for new Eagles' safety Terrell Edmunds 38 Eagles who could be free agents at the end of 2023 NFL season Eagles GM on negotiations with C.J. Gardner-Johnson: we tried, and then we pivoted

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire